Adam Khalil Guest Lecture

Adam Khalil (Ojibway) is a filmmaker and artist from Sault Ste. Marie, MI; he is currently based in Brooklyn, NY. Khalil’s work subverts traditional forms of ethnography through humor, transgression, and innovative documentary practice. Khalil’s films and installations have been exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art, Sundance, Walker Arts Center, e-flux, Microscope Gallery (New York), Spektrum (Berlin), Trailer Gallery (Sweden), and Carnival of eCreativity (Bombay). Khalil graduated from the Film and Electronic Arts program at Bard College. He is a UnionDocs Collaborative Fellow, Gates Millennium Scholar, 2017 Sundance Indigenous Opportunity Fellow, and 2018 Sundance Art of Non Fiction grant recipient.

Free

SME 149, Structural & Materials Engineering Bldg., UC San Diego, La Jolla