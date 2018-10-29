Adam Khalil Guest Lecture

to Google Calendar - Adam Khalil Guest Lecture - 2018-10-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adam Khalil Guest Lecture - 2018-10-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adam Khalil Guest Lecture - 2018-10-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Adam Khalil Guest Lecture - 2018-10-29 19:00:00

Structural and Materials Engineering Building, UCSD Voigt Drive and Matthews Lane, San Diego, La Jolla, California 92093

Adam Khalil (Ojibway) is a filmmaker and artist from Sault Ste. Marie, MI; he is currently based in Brooklyn, NY. Khalil’s work subverts traditional forms of ethnography through humor, transgression, and innovative documentary practice. Khalil’s films and installations have been exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art, Sundance, Walker Arts Center, e-flux, Microscope Gallery (New York), Spektrum (Berlin), Trailer Gallery (Sweden), and Carnival of eCreativity (Bombay). Khalil graduated from the Film and Electronic Arts program at Bard College. He is a UnionDocs Collaborative Fellow, Gates Millennium Scholar, 2017 Sundance Indigenous Opportunity Fellow, and 2018 Sundance Art of Non Fiction grant recipient.

Free

SME 149, Structural & Materials Engineering Bldg., UC San Diego, La Jolla

Info
Structural and Materials Engineering Building, UCSD Voigt Drive and Matthews Lane, San Diego, La Jolla, California 92093 View Map
Art , Talks & Discussions
La Jolla
to Google Calendar - Adam Khalil Guest Lecture - 2018-10-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adam Khalil Guest Lecture - 2018-10-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adam Khalil Guest Lecture - 2018-10-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Adam Khalil Guest Lecture - 2018-10-29 19:00:00