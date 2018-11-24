The fourth annual Adams Avenue Spirit Stroll will feature 32 independently owned businesses serving holiday cocktail tastes and sweets as part of the nation-wide Small Business Saturday observance. This year's sip, shop and stroll will also include a complimentary trolley during the event to whisk attendees up and down the avenue during the event. Tickets are $20 (21 & up), and available for purchase online. For more details, visit our website.