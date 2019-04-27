Adams Avenue Unplugged

to Google Calendar - Adams Avenue Unplugged - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adams Avenue Unplugged - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adams Avenue Unplugged - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Adams Avenue Unplugged - 2019-04-27 12:00:00

Adams Avenue Unplugged Hawley Blvd., San Diego, California 92116

The 2019 Adams Avenue Unplugged will feature 80 artists performing on 24 stages along a two-mile stretch of Adams Avenue, from Kensington to University Heights. This year's headliners are multi-instrumentalist David Lindley, and Latin Grammy Award winner Gaby Moreno. (Both concerts are paid ticketed events) Most of the artists will perform free multiple sets at participating restaurants, bars, and coffee houses along Adams Avenue, including Gregory Page, Three Chord Justice, Nina Francis, Marie Haddad, Sara Petite Band, Robin Henkel, and Angela Patua Duo. In addition, there will be a craft beer garden. For the artist line-up, schedule, headliner concert tickets, beer garden tickets, and map, visit the website.

Info

Adams Avenue Unplugged Hawley Blvd., San Diego, California 92116 View Map
Festival, Music
Normal Heights
619-282-7329
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Adams Avenue Unplugged - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adams Avenue Unplugged - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adams Avenue Unplugged - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Adams Avenue Unplugged - 2019-04-27 12:00:00