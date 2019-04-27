The 2019 Adams Avenue Unplugged will feature 80 artists performing on 24 stages along a two-mile stretch of Adams Avenue, from Kensington to University Heights. This year's headliners are multi-instrumentalist David Lindley, and Latin Grammy Award winner Gaby Moreno. (Both concerts are paid ticketed events) Most of the artists will perform free multiple sets at participating restaurants, bars, and coffee houses along Adams Avenue, including Gregory Page, Three Chord Justice, Nina Francis, Marie Haddad, Sara Petite Band, Robin Henkel, and Angela Patua Duo. In addition, there will be a craft beer garden. For the artist line-up, schedule, headliner concert tickets, beer garden tickets, and map, visit the website.