ADAPTIVE FITNESS/DANCE CLASS
Balboa Park Municipal Gymnasium 2111 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, California 92101
The Wheelchair Dancers Organization offers you a new Dance It Out Adaptive Fitness Class. This FREE, all-inclusive Dance fitness class will get you dancing like no one is watching. Come on down get some exercise and have fun while dancing to over 20 dance styles from around the world. INVITE your friends and bring the whole family and join us for a 45-minute fun fitness dance class. ATTEND ALL OR ONE!
