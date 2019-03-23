Unlike fantasy and science fiction, where the goal is to create an alternate reality, magical realism uses magical elements rooted in the everyday. As Salman Rushdie put it, the key "is for the magic to be rooted in the real...It's not just a fairytale moment. It’s the surrealism that arises out of the real.” Even for writers who are strict realists, indulging in a little magical realism now and then can generate creative inspiration and freedom.

In this class we will explore techniques used by an array of authors—Gabriel Garcia-Marquez, Salman Rushdie, Aimee Bender, Alice Hoffman. We’ll do exercises designed to energize your writing, and sprinkle a bit of magic into your work, no matter what the genre.

To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-03-23-add-spark-to-your-fiction-with-magical-elements-with-dare-delano/