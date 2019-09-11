Aden Sussman

oin veteran American food writer and expat Adeena Sussman to celebrate the tableau of flavors of the Israeli kitchen, in all its staggering and delicious variety. Every morning, Sussman makes her way through the bustling stalls of Tel Aviv’s Shuk Hacarmel, her local market, which sells juicy ripe figs and cherries, locally made halvah, addictive street food, and delectable cheeses and olives. In Sababa, Sussman shares recipes and dishes inspired by this culinary wonderland, from Freekeh and Roasted Grape Salad and Crudo with Cherries and Squeezed Tomatoes, to Schug Marinated Lamb Chops and Tahini Caramel Tart.

"Everything about this book, from its title, which promises awesomeness, to Adeena’s stories about her adopted homeland, its markets, ingredients, traditions, and cooks, conspires to joy. The recipes are simple, smart, and filled with the bold, bright flavors of Israel we’ve come to love. That they’re so easily doable is the bonus."-Dorie Greenspan, award-winning author of Everyday Dorie and Dorie’s Cookies.

Small bites and book signing to follow.

Seating: General Admission | Seat Map A | JCC Rehearsal Room

Tickets: Standard $18 | JCC Members $15