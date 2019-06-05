Admiral William H. McRaven: Sea Stories
Shiley Theatre 5998 Alcala Park, Camino Hall, USD campus, San Diego, California 92110
Warwick's and the University of San Diego will host Admiral William H. McRaven as he discusses his new book, "Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations." McRaven is the #1 "New York Times" bestselling author of "Make Your Bed."
This is a ticketed event at USD's Shiley Theatre. Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for information.
