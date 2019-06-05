Admiral William H. McRaven: Sea Stories

Warwick's and the University of San Diego will host Admiral William H. McRaven as he discusses his new book, "Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations." McRaven is the #1 "New York Times" bestselling author of "Make Your Bed."

This is a ticketed event at USD's Shiley Theatre. Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for information.