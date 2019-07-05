Adult Puppet Cabaret

City Heights Performance Annex 3795 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, California 92105

A special FREE addition of the Adult Puppet Cabaret in collaboration with the City Heights Puppet Project.

Short form puppet theater live performances, puppet making, puppet films from Heather Henson's handmade Puppet Dreams series, local libations, music, and more!

21+ event.

