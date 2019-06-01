Grownups! You get the science center all to yourself (no kids allowed!) to explore exhibits at a savings, enjoy an adult beverage and rock out to music on Saturday nights this summer.

Adult Recess provides your chance to take over the Fleet's newest exhibition, Pause|Play. This world-premiere exhibition features adult-sized recess activities where you can zip down a 31-foot-long slide that clocks your speed, dig into augmented-reality sandboxes and shoot hoops while hampered by distortion lenses. There's just one rule: No Adulting Allowed!

So, leave the kids at home and let your curiosity run wild exploring the Fleet! Do it at a discount—special admission pricing applies starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday nights (see below). You must be 21+ because, yes, the no-host bar will be open in Pause|Play on Saturday nights. Food is also available for purchase.

Experience Adult Recess on Saturday nights at the Fleet this summer, June 1 though August 31.