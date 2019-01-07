Adults with Asperger-like Thinking Therapy Group (January – March)
Family Wellness Center 680 Fletcher Pkwy #202 680 Fletcher Pkwy, San Diego, California 92020
Connect with other adults in a supportive environment to grow your skills in building relationships, social knowledge, and educational/vocational transitions.
You may benefit from this group if you:
• Don’t feel like you understand others, get overwhelmed by different emotions or environments, or find socializing challenging or draining.
• Are overwhelmed by other people’s ideas of what you “are supposed to” do in life.
• Struggle with anxiety, nervousness, lack of or challenges with motivation.
• Have a diagnosis of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), High-Functioning Autism (HFA), social anxiety or similar challenges.
Having a diagnosis is not a requirement. Groups are led by pre-licensed marriage and family therapy trainees and interns. Under supervision of Courtney Olinger, PsyD, LMFT.
Registration is required by January 3, 2019.
Group meets every Monday from 6:00pm – 7:30pm from January 7 – March 11, 2019. No session on January 21 and February 18.
*Please call for registration and fees.