Adults with Asperger-like Thinking Therapy Group (March – May 2019)

Connect with other adults in a supportive environment to grow your skills in building relationships, social knowledge, and educational/vocational transitions. Adult Group

You may benefit from this group if you:

Don’t feel like you understand others, get overwhelmed by different emotions or environments, or find socializing challenging or draining.

Are overwhelmed by other people’s ideas of what you “are supposed to” do in life.

Struggle with anxiety, nervousness, lack of or challenges with motivation.

Have a diagnosis of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), High-Functioning Autism (HFA), social anxiety or similar challenges.

Having a diagnosis is not a requirement. Groups are led by pre-licensed marriage and family therapy trainees and interns. Under supervision of Courtney Olinger, PsyD, LMFT.

Registration is required by March 11, 2019.

Group meets every Monday from 6:00pm – 7:30pm from March 18 – May 6, 2019.

*Please call for registration and fees.