Adults with Asperger-like Thinking Therapy Group

Connect with other adults in a supportive environment to grow your skills in building relationships, social knowledge, and educational/vocational transitions.

You may benefit from this group if you:

• Don’t feel like you understand others, get overwhelmed by different emotions or environments, or find socializing challenging or draining.

• Are overwhelmed by other people’s ideas of what you “are supposed to” do in life.

• Struggle with anxiety, nervousness, lack of or challenges with motivation.

• Have a diagnosis of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), High-Functioning Autism (HFA), social anxiety or similar challenges.

Having a diagnosis is not a requirement. Groups are led by pre-licensed marriage and family therapy trainees and interns. Under supervision of Courtney Olinger, PsyD, LMFT.

Registration is required by May 6, 2019.

Group meets every Monday from 6:00pm – 7:30pm from May 13 – July 8, 2019. No session on May 27.

*Please call for registration and fees.