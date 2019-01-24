Adventure Film Festival

San Diego Natural History Museum 1788 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

The San Diego Chapter of the American Alpine Club is proud to bring you the 2018 – 2019 lineup of hand-picked groundbreaking, independent, adventure films. The Adventure Film Festival offers a collection of films that highlight a wide range of outdoor activities including climbing, surfing, paddling, mountain biking, and more! No matter what your passion may be, we hope to inspire your own outdoor adventures!

San Diego Natural History Museum 1788 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
