You are invited to the Advocacy Thru FAM Conference on Feb 10 happening at The Dojo Cafe.

The Advocacy Thru FAM Conference was made possible by SDSU Student Success Fee Funding. Students and community members can learn about holistic health, movement and mindfulness, learn about community organizing from local farmers who advocate for food justice and sovereignty, learn to paint the human eye and learn how music heals.

Join us for this wonderful and free self-care opportunity for the City Heights community.

Register to reserve your seat at www.surveymonkey.com/r/feb10afam