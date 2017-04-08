African Drum Jam with Djibril and Alhassane Camara
Expressive Arts Studio 3201 Thorn Street , San Diego, California 92104
Shake, groove, drum, sing, play, and learn with your neighbors at our drum circle/jam hosted by Djibril Camara with special guest Alhassane Camara, both Master Dancers from Conakry, Guinea. This is a CRAZY GREAT opportunity to play with amazing African teachers/musicians/dancers. Come early to get your seat in the circle!
No experience needed -- all ages and abilities -- bring your drum (or use ours). Donations welcome. Info at 217-621-2987, jibbyc7@gmail.com, or www.facebook.com/djibrilcamaradance. Expressive Arts Studio is at 32nd & Thorn in North Park – 3201 Thorn St., San Diego 92104 – expressiveartssandiego.com.
Listen for the drumbeats and head on over -- Wontanara!! (Community Together!!)
