African Drum Jam with Djibril and Alhassane Camara

Shake, groove, drum, sing, play, and learn with your neighbors at our drum circle/jam hosted by Djibril Camara with special guest Alhassane Camara, both Master Dancers from Conakry, Guinea. This is a CRAZY GREAT opportunity to play with amazing African teachers/musicians/dancers. Come early to get your seat in the circle!

No experience needed -- all ages and abilities -- bring your drum (or use ours). Donations welcome. Info at 217-621-2987, jibbyc7@gmail.com, or www.facebook.com/djibrilcamaradance. Expressive Arts Studio is at 32nd & Thorn in North Park – 3201 Thorn St., San Diego 92104 – expressiveartssandiego.com.

Listen for the drumbeats and head on over -- Wontanara!! (Community Together!!)