Afro-Caribbean Dance and Drumming Workshop with Gene Perry

UCSD Faculty Club 9500 Gilman Drive, #0121, La Jolla, California 92093

Master percussionist Gene Perry and his ensemble demonstrate African and Afro-Caribbean drumming and dance styles with audience participation. Free and open to the public. Amateur and kid-friendly. Refreshments. Sponsored by the UC San Diego African and African-American Studies Research Center.

Info
UCSD Faculty Club 9500 Gilman Drive, #0121, La Jolla, California 92093 View Map
Dance, Music, Workshops
858-822-0265
