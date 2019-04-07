An Afternoon with Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga’s unique talent burst upon the world as the 18-year-old star of the searing Vietnam War musical Miss Saigon, the role for which she won the first-ever Tony Award for an Asian-American woman. Since then, Salonga has made a name for herself as one of Broadway’s most celebrated leading ladies, starring in Les Misérables, Flower Drum Song and a show that had its record-smashing debut at the Old Globe before transferring to Broadway, Allegiance. She is also beloved by Disney fans as the singing voices of the characters Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan. Recently acclaimed, sold-out cabaret runs in New York City’s famous Feinstein’s/54 Below and Café Carlyle affirm Lea Salonga’s status as one of today’s most exciting live performers of Broadway standards and much more.

Price Range: $20-$76