Alabaster Jar Project 2nd Annual Golf Tournament

There are about 3,417 to 8,108 trafficking victims per year in San Diego county. (theuglytruthsd.org)

About 80 percent of victims in San Diego County are from the United States. (theuglytruthsd.org)

Join us as a player or sponsor and help Alabaster Jar Project (AJP) continue to make a difference in the lives of domestic survivors of Human Sex Trafficking.

The event will be held Friday, March 22nd at the Rancho Bernardo Inn 18-hole championship golf course, rated 9 of 10 by the U-T San Diego!

Cost: $50 - $135

Registration begins at 9:30 am, with Shotgun Start at 12:30 pm.

The price includes 18 holes of golf, riding cart, lunch, reception with food and drinks, and various awards. There will be an awards presentation directly after golf onsite at one of the Rancho Bernardo Inn banquet rooms.

All proceeds go directly to support the mission of Alabaster Jar Project, which is to empower women who have survived human trafficking & sexual exploitation in reclaiming their lives.

Each player receives Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin Contests entry, complimentary range balls, 1 free raffle ticket (need not be present to win).

Putting contest on the practice green

Longest Drive Contest (Male and Female)

Closest to the Pin Contest (Male and Female)

Alabaster Jar Project (AJP) $15K Hole-In-One Challenge

50/50 Closest to the Pin Contest (Qualifying Donation Entry Fee)

Tommy Hug - Long Drive Entertainer and Hole in 2 Challenge (Par 5)