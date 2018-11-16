Alanis
Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104
Sofía Gala stars in ALANIS, a clear-eyed and unsentimental film about a young Buenos Aires mother who finds employment as a sex worker and struggles to live under the same laws that are supposed to protect her. Winner of Best Actress and Best Director at San Sebastián Film Festival.
Buy Your Tickets Today!
Info
Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104 View Map
Film
North Park