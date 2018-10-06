AleSchmidt Oktoberfest Celebration

In honor of Munich’s Oktoberfest celebration, and another excuse to drink great beer, we’re transforming the AleSmith tasting room into a Bavarian bier hall to host our very own family-friendly celebration! Join us for specialty AleSmith beers, build-your-own pretzel necklace stations, traditional German music by The Gordon Kohl Band, a German-style food truck, German-inspired games, and more. Of course, our AleSchmidt Oktoberfest German-style Märzen Lager will be flowing, and available in an Oktoberfest one-liter stein for $23. The party is open to the public, so dust off your lederhosen for this fun annual event!