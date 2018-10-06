AleSchmidt Oktoberfest Celebration

AleSmith Brewing Co. 9990 AleSmith Court, San Diego, California 92126

In honor of Munich’s Oktoberfest celebration, and another excuse to drink great beer, we’re transforming the AleSmith tasting room into a Bavarian bier hall to host our very own family-friendly celebration! Join us for specialty AleSmith beers, build-your-own pretzel necklace stations, traditional German music by The Gordon Kohl Band, a German-style food truck, German-inspired games, and more. Of course, our AleSchmidt Oktoberfest German-style Märzen Lager will be flowing, and available in an Oktoberfest one-liter stein for $23. The party is open to the public, so dust off your lederhosen for this fun annual event!

AleSmith Brewing Co. 9990 AleSmith Court, San Diego, California 92126
Miramar, San Diego
619-535-5072
