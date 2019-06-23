The Alexander Project Headlines the Balboa Theatre

The Alexander Project is a tribute to the powerful music and spirit of Hamilton. This energized hip hop throw-down breaks through with a hand-picked, live band of musicians and vocalists to fully realize Hamilton’s incredible music. The songs are brought to life through a mesmerizing group consisting of professional theater actors fresh off runs with pop musicals 'The Book Of Mormon', 'In The Heights', 'RENT', 'Jesus Christ Superstar' & 'Evita' and more. The songs are comprised of music from the Original Cast Recordings, The Hamilton Mixtape and Lin Manuel Miranda’s “Hamildrops.”

THE SINGERS:

ALEX NCUBE played the female lead of “The Book of Mormon” on Broadway and the first national tour…. MIGUEL JACKSON travels the world touring “December 63”… EDDIE MALDONADO is an NYC-based singer and has performed in numerous national Broadway tours… MATRAVIUS AVENT recently returned stateside after working in Tokyo for a year performing in “Big Band Beat”… ALYSSA CHIARELLO is an award-winning Resident Artist at the prestigious Phoenix Theatre Company… SEAN MULLANEY recently played Jesus Christ in South London’s west end production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

CHANEL BRAGG: Director and Producer of The ALEXANDER Project. CEO of “Bragg About It” productions and Co-Founder of the Soul of Broadway Franchise. Multi-AriZoni award winner and supporting Vocalist in Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra.

STEVEN HIMMELSTEIN: Musical Director of The ALEXANDER Project. This accomplished musician has played venues such as The Bitter End, New York Stock Exchange, Soho House, Webster Hall, Brooklyn Bowl and many more. He has quickly become a fixture of Arizona’s music scene playing with bands such as The New Guard Big Band, NOLAz and The Lucky Devils.

THE BAND:

STEVEN HIMMELSTEIN — Guitar, Samples / SHEA MARSHALL — Piano, Bass

L.T. GREEN — Drums / KIM E. FRESH — DJ

THE REVIEWS:

“History Has Its Eyes On You [now The ALEXANDER Project] captures the spirit of the musical through strong vocals, live and DJ music and hip-hop dance performance.” — Lynn Trimble of the Phoenix New Times.

“They focused instead on songs that people can resonate with today; songs about love, lust, parenthood and the endless and revolutionary impact of immigrants. The show isn’t a performance of the musical, but a celebration of the timeless themes and transcendental music—and performed on a stunning level, of course… I sincerely hope this show returns to Tucson, because it is a hell of a good time.” — Chelo Grubb of the Tucson Weekly.

DISCLAIMER: The ALEXANDER Project is a rousing tribute of carefully selected songs from various media within the “Hamilton” scope. This is not a Theatrical Performance of the Musical “Hamilton” and is not associated with the original production, presentation or cast of the musical.