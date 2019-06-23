The Alexander Project is a dedicated tribute to the powerful music of Hamilton. This gritty hip-hop throw-down breaks through with a hand-picked live band of musicians and vocalists to fully realize Hamilton’s incredible music. The songs are brought to life through a mesmerizing group consisting of professional theater actors fresh off runs with pop musicals ‘The Book Of Mormon’, ‘In The Heights’, ‘RENT’, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, ‘Evita’, and more. The Alexander Project spans the entire catalog of music from the Original Cast Recordings, The Hamilton Mixtape & Lin Manuel Miranda’s Hamildrops… All curated under the studied eye of Arizona Theater Company’s, Chanel Bragg.

DISCLAIMER: The ALEXANDER Project is a rousing tribute of carefully selected songs from various media within the “Hamilton” scope. This is not a Theatrical Performance of the Musical “Hamilton” and is not associated with the original production, presentation or cast of the musical.