Alexia Markarian: Desire is Never Enough
Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054
DECEMBER 17, 2016–APRIL 30, 2017
Markarian has been making challenging and often confrontational artwork in a very wide range of media for more than 30 years. A restless experimenter and creator, she is known for using common materials in unexpected ways throughout her sculptural and design work—not to mention for presenting work that is psychologically charged.
Programming related to this exhibition:
• Lecture: April 12
