Alexia Markarian: Desire is Never Enough

to Google Calendar - Alexia Markarian: Desire is Never Enough - 2016-12-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alexia Markarian: Desire is Never Enough - 2016-12-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alexia Markarian: Desire is Never Enough - 2016-12-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - Alexia Markarian: Desire is Never Enough - 2016-12-17 11:00:00

Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054

DECEMBER 17, 2016–APRIL 30, 2017

Markarian has been making challenging and often confrontational artwork in a very wide range of media for more than 30 years. A restless experimenter and creator, she is known for using common materials in unexpected ways throughout her sculptural and design work—not to mention for presenting work that is psychologically charged.

Programming related to this exhibition:

• Lecture: April 12

Info

Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054 View Map

Art

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Alexia Markarian: Desire is Never Enough - 2016-12-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Alexia Markarian: Desire is Never Enough - 2016-12-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Alexia Markarian: Desire is Never Enough - 2016-12-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - Alexia Markarian: Desire is Never Enough - 2016-12-17 11:00:00