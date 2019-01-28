On Monday, January 28th at 7:30 p.m., Warwick's will host Alexia Vernon as she discusses and signs her new book, "Step Into Your Moxie." Vernon is a leadership coach branded a “Moxie Maven” by President Obama’s White House Office of Public Engagement.

This event is free and open to the public.

Reserved seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 for details.