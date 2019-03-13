Alfredo Rodríguez & Pedrito Martinez at ArtPower at UC San Diego

The Loft @ UCSD Price Center East, La Jolla, California 92093

Grammy-nominated artists, pianist Alfredo Rodríguez and percussionist Pedrito Martinez first worked together on Rodríguez’s 2012 release The Invasion Parade. Since that initial recording session, they have had the rare occasion to perform together as a duo, leaving audiences completely mesmerized by their fearless and virtuosic playing.

A protégé of Quincy Jones, Rodríguez was schooled in the rigorous classical conservatories of Havana, while Martinez’s musical training came directly from the streets of the Cayo Hueso neighborhood of Old Havana, where he was raised. Bringing different approaches to their joint performance, the master musicians take listeners on a unique and exciting journey.

The Loft @ UCSD Price Center East, La Jolla, California 92093
