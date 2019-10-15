Aliens, Immigrants, & Other Evildoers is a sci-fi Latino noir solo show written and performed by MAP Fund award-winning performance artist JOSÉ TORRES-TAMA. Visually dynamic, profoundly moving and provocatively funny, he takes the immigration issue head on with a genre-bending multimedia performance informed by film projections, personal stories and poetic texts. Torres-Tama shape-shifts into a variety of voices that humanize a people in search of a dream.

Tickets are free of charge