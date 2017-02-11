All About Worms Vermicomposting Workshop - Schwaesdall Winery

Support Global Worming!

Vermicomposting (worm composting) is an environmentally-friendly way to turn your food waste into nutrient rich castings for your plants or garden beds. Learn all about how easy it is to compost your food waste with red wriggler worms at this interactive presentation. This is a great workshop for the whole family! Children over 10 years old, supervised by an adult, are welcome to attend.

Learn how to make your own worm bin or, purchase one of our pre-made mini bins or in-ground worm bins. We will also have red wriggler worms available for purchase so you can start right away sending less to the landfill and creating your own nutrient rich castings

Since there are a variety of ways to separate worms from their castings, discover which harvesting method works for you.

In this workshop, we will cover the following topics: How to feed your worms and which foods are suitable for worms, learn about the biology of worms so you can keep them healthy and happy, how to make your own worm bin, and what tools and materials you'll need.

We'll also be RAFFLING off a FREE compost bin, worm bin, or kitchen scrap caddy to TWO lucky attendees!