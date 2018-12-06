Altai Kai: Throat Singing from the Altai Mountains of Southern Siberia

WorldBeat Center 2100 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101

The Center for World Music is proud to present Altai Kai, virtuoso performers skilled in the different styles of kai (overtone throat singing) and indigenous folk instruments of the Altai Republic of Russia. Stories of nature’s beauty and of mighty folk heroes are accompanied by traditional jocular melodies and dancing rhythms. As storytellers, the performers skillfully recount traditional sacred tales, epics of centuries past, and visions of shamanic spiritual realms. It’ll be an incredible and unique show; you won’t want to miss it! Get your tickets here: https://www.artful.ly/store/events/16582

Balboa Park, Bankers Hill
619-230-1190
