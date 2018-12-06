Altai Kai : Throat Singing from the Altai Mountains

The members of Altai Kai are throat singing virtuosos, skilled in the different styles and variations of kai (the Altai word for throat singing) and folk instruments. Their velvety, low-pitched kargyraa, mesmerizing khoomei, and melodic sygyt place the listener amidst forests of singing birds, gurgling brooks, and the growls of nighttime predators. Throat singing and the ringing melodies of the khomus (jaw harp), topshur (two-stringed lute) and accordion all come together to form the sound of Altai Kai.

Stories of nature's beauty and mighty folk heroes are accompanied by jocular melodies, dancing rhythms, and shamanic mysteries. The narrators skillfully relate traditional sacred and epic tales of centuries past.

The ensemble was founded in 1997 by Urmat Yntaev, with the goal of preserving and cultivating the traditional culture of the Republic of Altai. Today the group is a laureate of multiple national and international competitions. In 2003, they were entered into the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest performance of throat singing. They are members of the Folklore Union of Russia, and the International Organization of Folk Art (an NGO accredited by UNESCO). Altai Kai made their international debut at WOMEX 2007 in Sevilla, Spain.

