Alternative Projections artist Talk/closing
Bread & Salt 1955 Julian Ave., San Diego, California 92101
Please join us for the Free special closing event and artist talk for-Alternative Projections a group exhibition in Expanded Media
The event hours will be from 6pm-9pm this is the last chance to view the exhibition
The artist talk will be starting at 7pm
Some refreshments will be provided
artists featured in the show
Bill Basquin
Lyndsay Bloom
Dutra Brown
Stefani Byrd
Armando De La Torre
Francisco Eme
Emily Grenader
Marina Grize
Judith Hamann
Lee Lavy
Nick Lesley
John Newsome
Chris Sollars
Sindhu Thirumalaisamy
Info
Bread & Salt 1955 Julian Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Art
Barrio Logan