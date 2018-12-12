Always...Patsy Cline at North Coast Rep

In a departure from the usual holiday fare, North Coast Repertory Theatre proudly presents ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE, a dramatic musical experience certain to thrill fans of the iconic singer. Based on the touching story of Patsy’s friendship with Louise Seger, a fan who continued a correspondence with her to the end of her life, this song-filled valentine has garnered enormous success throughout the United States. Enjoy a host of enduring Cline hits including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walking After Midnight.” Because of the limited run, it’s wise to order tickets early.

Allegra Libonati directs Katie Karel* and Cathy Barnett.* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE begins Wednesday, December 12, 7:30 pm. It will play Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 pm, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm and a Thursday matinee on December 27 at 2pm., through December 30, 2018. Tickets are $45 each. Season subscribers - $40 each. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.