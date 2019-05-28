Alzheimer's Association Promoters Workshop

The Alzheimer's Association offers a series of FREE workshops for Promotores and others interested in teaching these community workshops in San Diego and Imperial County. Come and learn more about Alzheimer's disease, share the information among the Hispanic/Latino community and get to know the Alzheimer's Association.

Topics: (Will be taught in Spanish)

-Know the Ten Warning Signs: Early Detection Matters

-The Basics: Memory Loss, Alzheimer's and Dementia

-Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Advice from the Latest Research - online video only

Light Lunch will be provided!