Alzheimer's Association Support Group for Adult Children
North University Community Library 8820 Judicial Drive, San Diego, California 92122
The Alzheimer's Association's Caregiver Support Groups are designed to provide emotional and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings with trained facilitators.
Our support groups are free of charge and walk-ins are welcome.
Dates: 1st & 3rd Wednesday of each month (Beginning January 16, 2019)
University City