Alzheimer's Community Forum

Join us for an evening of community discussion to explore how the Alzheimer's Association can best support people in your community. Bring a family member, friend, or someone you know who has been affected by Alzheimer's or another dementia, and learn about brain health and changes as we age.

Light dinner provided. Spanish interpretation available.

Please RSVP by calling 442-265-7033 or by visiting bit.ly/2ReOrl7. Registration is highly encouraged.