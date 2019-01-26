Amadeus! Gala

Help launch our 2019 celebration of the golden years of Mozart's life, when he rejoiced in his move to Vienna, his marriage to Constanze Weber, and composed one masterpiece after another.

Sip champagne and explore a silent auction of fabulous gift items and special experiences. Then savor a gourmet dinner and a brief live auction of high-end items. This gala celebration concludes with a concert of classical music - and more - featuring violin and fiddle virtuoso Alex DePue and guitar master Miguel de Hoyos.

All proceeds benefit the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra and the 31st Annual Mainly Mozart Festival. Black tie optional. Hosted bar. Complimentary self parking. Reduced fee valet parking.

$400.

Presented by Mainly Mozart