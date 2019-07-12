Amateur Pianists San Diego Competition
The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center 7600 Fay Ave, San Diego, California 92037
You are invited to the 2019 San Diego International Piano Competition and Festival for Outstanding Amateurs, a classical music tour de force for nonprofessionals from all walks of life. This three-day event is a showcase for 30 amateur pianists, age 25 and above from all over the world, who will compete for prizes at the brand new, state-of-the-art Baker-Baum Concert Hall at the Conrad in La Jolla, California. We’ve added a festival which is a non-judged, non-competitive concert hall performance opportunity.
View Map
