Amateur Pianists San Diego Competition

You are invited to the 2019 San Diego International Piano Competition and Festival for Outstanding Amateurs, a classical music tour de force for nonprofessionals from all walks of life. This three-day event is a showcase for 30 amateur pianists, age 25 and above from all over the world, who will compete for prizes at the brand new, state-of-the-art Baker-Baum Concert Hall at the Conrad in La Jolla, California. We’ve added a festival which is a non-judged, non-competitive concert hall performance opportunity.