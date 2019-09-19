Is America Facing an Immigration Crisis?
University of San Diego (USD) 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, California 92110
Is there a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border? National Review Editor in Chief Rich Lowry will argue that the number of migrants attempting to cross the border poses a threat to national sovereignty and ability to assimilate newcomers while Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Riley makes the case that foreign workers play a vital role in keeping America prosperous. Event takes place in USD Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice Theatre.
