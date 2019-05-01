American Red Cross Shelter of Hope Kick-Off

Shelter of Hope is a weeklong fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for all the Red Cross services in the community. Moving to a new location each day, our Emergency Response Vehicle and additional displays showcase disaster relief and preparedness efforts, Service to the Armed Forces activities, blood drives, lifesaving health and safety training, volunteer involvement and more.

On May 1, the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties will kick off our annual Shelter of Hope campaign. We couldn’t do this without the help of compassionate volunteers and generous supporters.

Kick-off the Shelter of Hope by learning about all the Red Cross lines of service, play games, win prizes, donate blood between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and enjoy lunchtime food trucks.