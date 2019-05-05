American Red Cross Shelter of Hope at Old Town

Happy Cinco de Mayo! The Red Cross will be at Old Town’s celebration showcasing our shelter with games and prizes as well as a highlight on the Red Cross Training Services department including information about all the certification courses the Red Cross offers as well as demos of Hands-Only CPR, how to use an AED and more.

Shelter of Hope is a weeklong fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for all the Red Cross services in the community. Moving to a new location each day, our Emergency Response Vehicle and additional displays showcase disaster relief and preparedness efforts, Service to the Armed Forces activities, blood drives, lifesaving health and safety training, volunteer involvement and more.