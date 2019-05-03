American Red Cross Shelter of Hope at Petco Park

We are celebrating the offerings of the Red Cross WIC program through a health and wellness day at Petco Park including a hula-hoop contest and a “spin the wheel to hydration” game with prizes before the Padres game at 7 p.m. (note: The Shelter of Hope activities will begin at 4:30 p.m. inside a ticketed area of Petco Park)

Shelter of Hope is a weeklong fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for all the Red Cross services in the community. Moving to a new location each day, our Emergency Response Vehicle and additional displays showcase disaster relief and preparedness efforts, Service to the Armed Forces activities, blood drives, lifesaving health and safety training, volunteer involvement and more.