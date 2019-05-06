American Red Cross Shelter of Hope at San Diego Humane Society

The San Diego Humane Society is a vital Red Cross partner during a disaster as they frequently operate pet shelters on the same premises as Red Cross shelters, allowing evacuees to bring their pets with them. Stop by to walk through a simulated Red Cross shelter next to a simulated pet shelter, build your own pet preparedness kit, take a pet first-aid class and learn Hands-Only CPR.

Shelter of Hope is a weeklong fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for all the Red Cross services in the community. Moving to a new location each day, our Emergency Response Vehicle and additional displays showcase disaster relief and preparedness efforts, Service to the Armed Forces activities, blood drives, lifesaving health and safety training, volunteer involvement and more.