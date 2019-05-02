American Red Cross Shelter of Hope at SDSU

The Service to the Armed Forces department offers mind-body workshops and more to military members, veterans and their families. Come take a mind-body workshop, bowl a strike with us and students can pick up a free scantron, just in time for finals week! Find us in front of the Joan and Art Barron Veterans Center.

Shelter of Hope is a weeklong fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for all the Red Cross services in the community. Moving to a new location each day, our Emergency Response Vehicle and additional displays showcase disaster relief and preparedness efforts, Service to the Armed Forces activities, blood drives, lifesaving health and safety training, volunteer involvement and more.