American Red Cross Shelter of Hope at UC San Diego

The Shelter of Hope will be wrapped into one of the days of UCSD’s week-long annual Blood Bash blood drive to highlight the need for life-saving blood donations. To schedule your appointment to donate blood, go to redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “BloodBash”. Find us on “Library Walk” with hands-only CPR demos and a prize wheel!

Shelter of Hope is a weeklong fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for all the Red Cross services in the community. Moving to a new location each day, our Emergency Response Vehicle and additional displays showcase disaster relief and preparedness efforts, Service to the Armed Forces activities, blood drives, lifesaving health and safety training, volunteer involvement and more.