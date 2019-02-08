February 8-9 @ 7pm

The critically-acclaimed and award-winning Kidz Danz Kompany, San Diego's premier children's dance company, presents their annual teen dance concert "American't Dream" at the City Heights Performance Annex on February 8-9, 2019 @ 7pm.

Kidz Danz Kompany (KDK)Artistic Director Spencer John Powell presents his 1998 work "Horses", re-imagined for the teen dancers. Powell will also stage a new work called "Letter To Parents", an athletic and fast-paced work choreographed to the spoken word. This piece focuses on the need for parents to really listen and see the hidden potential of their teens and to better help them reach their full potential.

Visionary Dance Theatre Dancer and Kidz Danz Kompany Ballet Mistress Caley Hernandez will also offer a new modern dance work titled "The Masks We Share". This piece shows that the faces we put on and the masks we hide behind can often be influenced by others. As individuals, we grow and come to realize how masks may not be needed. Hernandez additionally stages another new work titled "Filling Pockets". This piece explores what happens when two opposing sides realize that, together, they are stronger.

Guest Choreographer Jeanne Travers from Tampa Florida will set two solo works, one on Eva Anderson "Tremors". This will be Eva's last performance with KDK as she has been hired as a dancer with Visionary Dance Theatre. Ms. Travers second solo "Celebration" will be danced by Zayda Estrada.

Lastly, the teens will close the show with a new work titled "America's Mix Tape". Choreographed by the teen dancers along with Powell, this work uses a variety of today's music. This is a protest and a statement piece about the state of our union and the concerns of our young people. The creators hope that this work will help resonate change in a time of great polarization in our nation.

Join Kidz Danz Kompany as they tackle some of America's most challenging topics and hot issues of the current day through dance.

$8-$19.

Presented by Visionary School for the Performing Arts.