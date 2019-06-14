American Voices

Creative Performing & Media Arts School 5050 Conrad Avenue, San Diego, California 92117

Encore Vocal Ensemble explores our national identity in this celebration of music from and about America. Through songs and storytelling, we examine what American means through a range of different perspectives and identities.

American Voices will feature songs from Hamilton, The Great American Songbook, Rent, Little Shop of Horrors, In the Heights, Footloose, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and more!

Please join us one hour before showtime for our pre-show reception and raffle.

Music, Theater
Clairemont
