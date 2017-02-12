Amor - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

Heartbroken and confused, a man must make a decision for the love of his life that may haunt him forever. Just prior to being married, Daniel’s fiancée, Lila, was struck by a car, which left her paralyzed and confined to a bed. Escaping the tragedy, Daniel left home and spent three years aimlessly wandering throughout Europe. Now back home, he must confront Lila and decide whether her one request is something he is willing to do for her.

Director: Raphael Rebibo

Narrative / Current Events, Ethics, Romance /87 mins / Israel, France / 2016 / Subtitled / San Diego Premiere

Introduced By: Professor Mario D. Garrett, PhD., School of Social Work/College of Health and Human Services

Community Host: Hemlock Society of San Diego

Sunday, February 12, 2017 4:30PM

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 2:00PM (Underwriter Track Screening)

TOWN SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER

4665 Clairemont Drive

San Diego, CA 92117

858.274.9994