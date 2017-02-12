Amor - San Diego Jewish Film Festival
Heartbroken and confused, a man must make a decision for the love of his life that may haunt him forever. Just prior to being married, Daniel’s fiancée, Lila, was struck by a car, which left her paralyzed and confined to a bed. Escaping the tragedy, Daniel left home and spent three years aimlessly wandering throughout Europe. Now back home, he must confront Lila and decide whether her one request is something he is willing to do for her.
Director: Raphael Rebibo
Narrative / Current Events, Ethics, Romance /87 mins / Israel, France / 2016 / Subtitled / San Diego Premiere
Introduced By: Professor Mario D. Garrett, PhD., School of Social Work/College of Health and Human Services
Community Host: Hemlock Society of San Diego
Sunday, February 12, 2017 4:30PM
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 2:00PM (Underwriter Track Screening)
