June Rubin Studio 2690 Hist. Decatur Rd. #214, Barracks 19, upstairs, San Diego, California 92106
February we celebrate love, love of life, romantic love, love of family - Rubin’s Amore show includes mixed media pieces and torn paper collages. Heart Mandala is a loose joyous mixed media, watercolor hearts on the wheel of life with a magenta glitter heart in the center. Heart Mandala, mixed media by June Rubin
