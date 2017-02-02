Visitors and the public at large are invited to attend the opening reception on February 2 for “An Ecosystem of Excess,” the latest exhibition on display in the gallery@calit2 on the University of California San Diego campus. The gallery, located at the entrance to Atkinson Hall, the headquarters of Calit2’s Qualcomm Institute at UC San Diego, will treat visitors to a mind-expanding yet dystopic art show that asks a simple question: If life started today in our plastic debris-filled oceans, what kinds of life forms would emerge out of the contemporary primordial ooze?