Flat 9 Entertainment present "An Evening with the Yellowjackets." A great evening of Jazz fusion and contemporary jazz music.

Throughout their storied 35-year history, the Yellowjackets have recorded 22 albums, received 17 Grammy nominations – won two – performed countless sold-out tours, and enjoyed worldwide critical acclaim and commercial success. Recently recording their 23rd album last summer, they have gained and maintained prominence as one of jazz’s most influential and most loved jazz groups.

Line up : Russell Ferrante - Keyboards & Piano; Bob Mintzer - Sax & EWI; Will Kennedy - Drums; Dane Alderson - Bass

Special Guest Performance by Multi-Talented, Songwriter and Guitarist Steve Oliver.

Oliver is renowned throughout the contemporary jazz world for his charismatic one on one relationship with the audience and a wild array of sonic delights that include soulful lead vocals, snappy guitar lines, wild vocal percussion excursion, playful "vocalese" and wonderworking with the synth guitar. He's always sprinkled a few full-on pop/R&B vocal tunes on every album.

Tickets on sale at the Lyceum Theater box office or online

