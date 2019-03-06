Angels in America

GELS IN AMERICA

By Tony Kushner

Directed by Sean Murray

America in the mid-1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell. Alternately hilarious and heartbreaking, it was awarded two Tony Awards for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

“Daring and dazzling! The most ambitious American play of our time.” -Newsweek

*Explicit sexual situations, nudity and adult language

Performed in Rotating Rep:

Part One: Millennium Approaches

It’s 1985. Ronald Reagan has been elected to a second term. New York City is in the clutches of a mysterious plague that people are grasping to understand. Prior, a young man in the trenches of this health crisis, discovers devastating news that his lover, Louis, just cannot accept. Mormon couple Joe and Harper struggle with his identity crisis and her self-medicating Valium habit. Roy Cohn, a notorious lawyer from the McCarthy hearings, is in blustery full-blown denial of his own life-changing predicament.

Part Two: Perestroika

Part two begins as Prior, now a reluctant prophet set on a mission by a testy angel, must begin the work of rebuilding a devastated world. Characters, having faced annihilation, must now confront their own stubborn indestructability. Perestroika is a story about locating hope in the midst of chaos.

March 6-apr 20

Ticket price range $25-$55

Low-priced Previews:

Millennium Approaches: March 6-9

Perestroika: March 22-24

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday @7:00pm

Saturday and Sunday @1:00pm and 7:00pm

Please check website for specific dates

OUT NIGHT @ CYGNET - MAR 13TH @ 6:00PM

THEATRE ON TAP - MAR 15TH @ 6:00PM

FRIDAY FORUM - MAR 15TH @ 7:00PM

DESIGNER SHOWCASE - MAR 26TH @ 6:30PM

PRE SHOW STAGE CHAT - MAR 27TH @ 6:30PM

PRE SHOW STAGE CHAT - MAR 29TH @ 6:30PM

PRE SHOW STAGE CHAT - APR 3RD @ 6:30PM

WINE NIGHT - APR 4TH @ 6:00PM

PRE SHOW STAGE CHAT - APR 5TH @ 6:30PM